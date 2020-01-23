Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 21 WF-W vs SAU-W in Sydney: In the match number 21 of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, Western Australia Women will take on South Australia Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Thursday. Placed at the second spot in the league table, Western Australia Women will host the struggling South Australia Women. Having defeated the same opposition by a massive margin of 102 runs on Tuesday, Western Australia will start as the favourites to win the contest between the two teams.

Meanwhile, South Australia will expect from Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Samantha Betts to deliver the goods in the must-win contest. They have lost five out of five so far in the competition and would be desperate to put up some fight this time around. Western Australia, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their place in the top two. They already have 17 points to their name in five matches.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Western Australia Women and South Australia Women will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Emma Inglis

Batters Mathilda Carmichael, Bridget Patterson, Anna O’Neil

All-Rounders Nicole Bolton (C), Heather Graham, Amanda Wellington (VC), Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers Ash King, Megan Schutt, Samantha Betts

WF-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Emma Inglis, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Emma King.

South Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Eliza Doddridge, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Annie O’Neil, Amanda Wellington, Samantha Betts, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer, Megan Schutt (C), Darcie Brown.

WF-W vs SAU-W SQUADS

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Megan Banting, Sheldyn Cooper, Ash King, Nicole Bolton, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash Day, and Piepa Cleary.

South Australia Women: Megan Schutt (C), Darcie Brown, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer, Suzie Bates, Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eliza Doddridge, Sam Betts, and Tahlia McGrath.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Western Australia Women Dream11 Team/ South Australia Women Dream11 Team/ WF-W Dream11 Team/ SAU-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.