Dream11 Team Prediction Saurashtra vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Round 8 Match SAU vs MUM Elite Group A and B

TOSS The toss between Saurashtra and Mumbai will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

SAU vs MUM My Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Khan (captain), Sheldon Jackson (vice-captain), Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Prerak Mankad, Tushar Deshpande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamlesh Makvana

SAU vs MUM SQUADS

Mumbai: Jay Gokul Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk/captain), Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty, Ajinkya Rahane, Shashank Attarde, Vinayak Bhoir, Eknath Kerkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Suryakumar Yadav

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Avi Barot, Snell Patel (wk), Divyaraj Chauhan, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Chetan Sakariya, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kamlesh Makvana, Kushang Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Jay Chauhan, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut

