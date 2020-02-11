Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 9 Match SAU vs TN Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Rajkot: Saurashtra, who have already qualified for the knock-outs, will aim to finish the league stage with a victory when they will face Tamil Nadu in Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game in Rajkot from Wednesday. Saurashtra collected three points from their drawn- game against Mumbai and are sitting at the second place in the combined A and B Group standings with 28 points.

A win will boost their more before playing the quarter-final. Only five teams from combined A and B will make the quarter-final. Tamil Nadu, who are 19 points, are in contention mathematically. They will need to beat Saurashtra with a bonus point and then hope that Karnataka, UP and Punjab lose their respective games. If TN don’t win with a bonus point, they can still qualify if Karnataka, Punjab and UP lose their matches, as then the quotient will come into picture. TN right now have a higher quotient.

TOSS – The toss between Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

SAU vs TN My Dream11 Team

Sheldon Jackson (captain), Abhinav Mukund (vice-captain), Snell Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore

SAU vs TN SQUADS

Tamil Nadu: Abhinav Mukund, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Aparajith (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan (wk), Abhishek Tanwar, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishanth, K Mukunth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth

Saurashtra: Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Divyaraj Chauhan, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team/ Saurashtra Dream11 Team/ TN Dream11 Team/ SAU Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.