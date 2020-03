Dream11 Team Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity Prediction Dhaka Premier Divisi

Dream11 Team Prediction Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity Match 4 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SJDC vs KSKS at Krira Shikkha Protisthan: In the match no. 4 of Dhaka Premier Division One-Day League, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will square off against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at the Krira Shikkha Protisthan Ground 4 on Monday. The match will begin at 8.30 AM (IST). The Dhaka Premier Division One-Day League 2019-20 will be the seventh season of the tournament. It has been scheduled to take place between the March 15 to May 8 2020. It is a List A Cricket competition, which has been planned to happen in Bangladesh. A total of twelve teams will be played in Round-Robin format. Nurul Hasan will be captaining Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club team in this tournament. Overseas players aren’t allowed to play in this season of this tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Krira Shikkha Protisthan.

Wicketkeeper – Nurul Hasan

Batsmen – F Hasan, I Kayes (C), F Hossain, I Hossian, S Ali

All Rounder – M Hasan Miraz (VC), Nasir Hossain

Bowlers – M Mortaza, E Sunny, Noor Saddam Hossain

SJDC vs KSKS Probable Playing XIs

Khelaghar Samaj: Amit Majumdar (C), Jahurul Islam (wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Robiul Haque, Irfan Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Farhad Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar, Elias Sunny, Robiul Islam Robi.

Sheikh Jamal: Imrul Kayes, Tanbir Hayder, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan (C/wk), Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mehrab Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

SJDC vs KSKS SQUADS

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul-Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Fardeen Hasan, Shykat Ali, Mehrab Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Ashraful, Tanbir Hayder, Anamul Haque Enam, Mashrafe Mortaza, Elias Sunny, Salauddin Sakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain, Abdul Halim

Khelaghar Samaj Kalyan Samity: Jahurul Islam, Shahriar Komal, Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossian, Salman Hossian, Sadikur Rahman, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, Moinul Islam, Shafiul Islam Islam, Noor-Saddam-Hossain, Khaled-Ahmed, Tipu Sultan, Minhazur-Rahman, Ifran Hossain, Masum Khan, Rony Chowdhury

