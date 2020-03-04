SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa and Australia 2nd ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SA vs AUS in Bloemfontein: South Africa put up an all-round show in the series opener to take a 1-0 lead. Batting first, Heinrich Klaasen scored a century to guide them SA to 291/7. Lungi Ngidi then took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi took two wickets each to bowl out AUS for 217 in 45.1 overs to win by 74 runs. The hosts will aim to close out the series today in Bloemfontein. The third and final match of the series will be played in Potchefstroom on March 7.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa and Australia will take place at 4 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

SA vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Aaron Finch (vice captain), Quinton de Kock, Alex Carey, Temba Bavuma, Marnus Labuschagne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell Starc, Anrich Nortje, Pat Cummins

SA vs AUS SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk/captain), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson

