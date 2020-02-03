Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-19 vs England Under-19 Plate Fina- Cricket Tips For Today’s Match SL-U19 vs EN-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Benoni: In the Plate Final of the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, Sri Lanka U19 team will take on England U19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday. Riding high on confidence, England Under-19 team have won three back-to-back matches after getting knocked out from the race to qualify for the finals of the mega event. In batting, they have George Hill, Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley, who have made come substantial contribution for their side with the bat. Meanwhile, England’s bowling unit also wears a settled look as George Balderson, who claimed three wickets in the previous game for England colts, will look to replicate his good form in the upcoming match.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have emerged as a strong team after facing defeat in their first two games in the tournament. They have all their bases covered going into the match against England. They boast of a strong batting line up that comprises of Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara and Ravindu Rasantha, who are consistently scoring runs. Nipun Dananjaya has also done an extraordinary job as he contributed well with the bat.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-19 and England Under-19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Under-19: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka.

England Under-19: Sam Young, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Haynes, George Hill, Joey Evison, Dan Mousley, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Blake Cullen.

SL-U19 vs EN-U19 SQUADS

Sri Lanka U19: Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Mohammed Shamaaz, Amshi de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana.

England U19: Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Haynes, George Hill, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Ben Charlesworth, Kasey Aldridge, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

