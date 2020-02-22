SL vs WI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match SL vs WI at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo: West Indies are on a short limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka during which they will play three ODIs and two T20Is. The tour gets underway from February 22 and will conclude on March 6. The first ODI will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (Colombo) while the next at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium (Hambantota). The remaining three matches will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Pallekele).

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place at 9:15 AM (IST).

Time: 9:45 AM IST.

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope (captain), Angelo Mathews (vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs WI SQUADS

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Brandon King

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara

