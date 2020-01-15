AU-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland U19 vs West Indies U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match AU-U19 vs CAN-U19 in Johannesburg at 1:30 PM IST January 15: AU-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up match, Australia U19 vs Canada U19 : Between Australia U19 and Canada U19 . Also Check Canada U19 Dream 11 Team Player List, Australia U19 Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Ahead of the tournament proper that gets underway from January 17, each participating team will play two warm-up matches in the space of four days.

Toss at 1:00 PM IST Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

AU-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Rishiv Joshi (vice-captain), Patrick Rowe, Sam Fanning, Ashtan Deosammy, Randhir Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Raqib Shamsudeen, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Ayush Verma

AU-U19 vs CAN-U19 Squads

Australia U19: Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Tanveer Sangha, Patrick Rowe (wk), Sam Fanning, Liam Marshall, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Scott, Oliver Davies, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully

Canada U19: Ashtan Deosammy (captain), Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Randhir Sandhu, Akhil Kumar, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Calitz, Eshan Sensarma (wk), Gurjot Gosal, Mihir Patel, Muhammad Kamal, Nicholas Manohar, Raqib Shamsudeen, Udaybir Walia, Harmanjeet Bedi

Check Dream11 Prediction / AU-U19 Dream11 Team / CAN-U19 Blasters Dream11 Team / Australia U19 Dream11 Team / Canada U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more