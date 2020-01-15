SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Tips

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today's ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 Warm-up match, Scotland U19 vs West Indies U19.

Ahead of the tournament proper that gets underway from January 17, each participating team will play two warm-up matches in the space of four days.

Toss at 1:00 PM IST Match begins at 1:30 PM IST

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Nyeem Young (captain), Charlie Peet (vice-captain), Tom Mackintosh, Daniel Cairns, Antonio Morris, Mbeki Joseph, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Jasper Davidson, Jamie Cairns, Jayden Seales

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Squads

Scotland U19: Angus Guy (captain), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Callum Grant, Daniel Cairns, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley, Syed Shah, Ben Davidson, Charlie Pee, Sean Fischer-Keogh

West Indies U19: Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius (captain), Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Kirk McKenzie (wk), Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds

