Dream11 Team

TOT vs SOU FA Cup Prediction 4th Round: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 1:15 AM IST February 6:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Match Details

Date: February 6, 2020 (India)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Ryan Bertrand, Ryan Sessegnon

Midfielders: Eric Lamela, Nathan Redmond, Orial Romeu

Forwards: Heung-min Son, Michael Obafemi, Lucas Moura

Probable Playing XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Davinson S nchez, Toby Alderweireld, Japhet Tanganga, Serge Aurier, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn, Son Heung-Min

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile H jbjerg, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Danny Ings, Shane Long

SQUADS

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Dennis Cirkin, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Juan Foyth, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson S nchez, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Troy Parrott

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Harry Lewis, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile H jbjerg, William Smallbone, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Jake Vokins, Daniel N’Lundulu

