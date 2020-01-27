Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Zimbabwe U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Quarterfinal 3 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match ZIM-U19 vs CAN-U19 in Potchefstroom: In the Plate quarterfinal 3 of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Zimbabwe U19 team will lock horns against Canada U19 in the at the North-West University No.2 Ground, Potchefstroom on Tuesday (January 28). Zimbabwe Under 19, who belongs to the Group C Division, is at the third place in the tournament. ZIM-U19 has played in three matches so far, out of which they have won an only single game and faced defeat in the other two.

TOSS – The toss between Zimbabwe U19 and Canada U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: North-West University No.2 Ground, Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tadiwanashe Marumani, Benjamin Calitz

Batters Milton Shumba (C), Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel

All-Rounders Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers (VC), Akhil Kumar

Bowlers Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Dylan Grant, Rishiv Ragav Joshi

ZIM-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers (C), Dane Schadendorf (wk), Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Taurayi Tugwete, Gareth Chirawu, Samuel Ruwisi and Dylan Grant.

Canada U19: Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Benjamin Calitz (wk), Udaybir Walia, Ashtan Deosammy (C), Raqib Shamsudeen, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Eshan Sensarma and Nicholas Manohar.

ZIM-U19 vs CAN-U19 SQUADS

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Ahmed Rameez Ebrahim, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers (C), Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Privilege Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, Gareth Chirawu.

Canada U19: Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Calitz (wk), Udaybir Walia, Ashtan Deosammy (C), Ayush Verma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Gurjot Gosal, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Eshan Sensarma, Nicholas Manohar, Harmanjeet Bedi.

