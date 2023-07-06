Advertisement

Dropped From India's T20I Team, Shivam Mavi Takes 6 Wickets In Duleep Trophy 2023

Star Indian pacer Shivam Mavi who is dropped from the five-match T20I series against the West Indies has picked up six wickets in the first semi-final match of in the Duleep Trophy 2023.

Dropped From India's T20I Team, Shivam Mavi Takes 6 Wickets In Duleep Trophy 2023
Updated: July 6, 2023 3:55 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies that will take place on the Caribbean island next month. Since the announcement, there has been a lot of talk about the exclusion of players like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Surprisingly, star Indian bowler Shivam Mavi, who made his India debut in 2023 January against Sri Lanka, didn't manage to get even a single game in the IPL 2023 and is now dropped from the squad as well. Mavi responded to the snub with his extraordinary performance in the Duleep Trophy 2023.

He picked up four wickets on Day 1 of the first semi-final match against West zone, and continuing his form, he managed to get two more wickets in the morning session of Day 2. He finished with the figures of 19.5-7-44-6.

Mavi Expresses His Expectations From The Test Format

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Mavi opened up about his expectations from the red ball format.

"Getting selected for a match depends on the coach and captain. But I was using that time to do net sessions. I was bowling long spells at nets. I was in a good space. I have been performing well with the red ball in the last three or four years. Hopefully, I will get to play in Test matches. It is not like I want to play only in one format and I am working hard to be ready for all three formats," said Mavi.

"I feel very happy about it. The selectors have given me such a big responsibility. It is (captaincy) difficult for fast bowlers in India because fast bowlers get tired here because of the conditions. But here (Bangalore) the conditions are fine and we don't get tired that much. I have played in England and the weather is quite similar here. We get time to think as a captain," Mavi added.

Also Read

More News ›
Dropped From India's T20I Team, Shivam Mavi Takes 6 Wickets In Duleep Trophy 2023
'Mumbai Mafia At Work': Twitter Users Flay Ajit Agarkar-led Selection Committee For Ignoring Rinku Singh
BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar Chairman Of Senior Men’s Selection Committee
Dinesh Karthik Backs Ravichandran Ashwin To Lead India In Asian Games 2023
Pakistan Delegates To Visit India For Security Check Ahead Of ODI World Cup - Report
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Scotland vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs NED Super Sixes - 8 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Scotland vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-USA vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: USA vs UAE 9/10 Place Play off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-USA vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score an...

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 3rd Test match Live cricket score at Headingley, Leeds

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

England vs Australia The Ashes, 3rd Test, Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

England vs Australia The Ashes, 3rd Test, Live Streaming: Ho...

One Of The Most Cherished Wickets Was That Of Maxwell: T. Natarajan

One Of The Most Cherished Wickets Was That Of Maxwell: T. Na...

Advertisement