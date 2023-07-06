Dropped From India's T20I Team, Shivam Mavi Takes 6 Wickets In Duleep Trophy 2023

Star Indian pacer Shivam Mavi who is dropped from the five-match T20I series against the West Indies has picked up six wickets in the first semi-final match of in the Duleep Trophy 2023.

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies that will take place on the Caribbean island next month. Since the announcement, there has been a lot of talk about the exclusion of players like Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Surprisingly, star Indian bowler Shivam Mavi, who made his India debut in 2023 January against Sri Lanka, didn't manage to get even a single game in the IPL 2023 and is now dropped from the squad as well. Mavi responded to the snub with his extraordinary performance in the Duleep Trophy 2023.

He picked up four wickets on Day 1 of the first semi-final match against West zone, and continuing his form, he managed to get two more wickets in the morning session of Day 2. He finished with the figures of 19.5-7-44-6.

Mavi Expresses His Expectations From The Test Format In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Mavi opened up about his expectations from the red ball format.

"Getting selected for a match depends on the coach and captain. But I was using that time to do net sessions. I was bowling long spells at nets. I was in a good space. I have been performing well with the red ball in the last three or four years. Hopefully, I will get to play in Test matches. It is not like I want to play only in one format and I am working hard to be ready for all three formats," said Mavi.