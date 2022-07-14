‘Dropped Or Rested?’–Indian Cricket Fans React To Exclusion Of Virat Kohli & Sanju Sampson From Team India For West Indies Tour

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been excluded from the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. Apart from Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the big names who will miss the bus for the West Indies tour. One more name is missing from the team and that is Sanju Sampson. The wicketkeeper-batsman was part of the squad for the first T20I against England but wasn’t included in the playing XI for any match. He, recently, played a sublime 77-run knock against Ireland in the second T20I match and Indian fans feel that the player deserves a chance after being in good form for quite some time now.

Sanju Sampson had a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, wherein Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached the final but lost to Gujarat Titans (GT). After the announcement by the BCCI, Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment as some top players missed the bus for the West Indies tour.

A fan tweeted, “Feel for Sanju Samson. Once again Sanju was dropped from the team India’s squad although he was not done anything wrong. He performed as many opportunities as he got. He played one T20I vs Ireland, he scored 77(42). At least Sanju should have been in the squad.”

“Now,team india is not selecting players based on form or scoring runs. They are only selecting favourite people of BCCI leaders. Sanju Samson scored 77 in last t20i and 134 in last 3 t20i.Sanju is one of the best pace/shortball hitters in the country. #justiceforSanjuSamson,” wrote another fan.

Questioning the exclusion of Virat Kohli and some other senior players, a user tweeted, “Kohli, Bumrah, Chahal rested or dropped ? #INDvsWI”

