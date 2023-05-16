Advertisement

Best players list of DST vs CRC, Donaustadt Dream11 Team Player List, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: May 16, 2023 5:59 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC) Best Dream11 Prediction today match, Fantasy Team, Cricket Tips, Head to Head Stats, Playing 11s and Pitch Report Match 44: Best players list of DST vs CRC, Donaustadt Dream11 Team Player List, Cricketer CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC), Match 44 - Match Time, Date And Venue

Match: DST vs CRC, Match 44

Date: 16th May 2023

Toss: 6:30 PM

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria, Austria

Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC), Match 44, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Pitch And Weather Report

The pitch will batting friendly and plenty of runs are likely to be scored here. There are chances of that pacer may also get some swing on this pitch. The temperature will be around 14 degrees.

Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC), Match 44, Playing 11s

Donaustadt: Iqbal Hossain, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal(c), Muhammad Sadiq, Aman Ahmadzai, Asif Zazai(wk), Mohibullah Shenwari, Sahel Zadran, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Osman Khan

Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai(c), Samargol Messalhn, Baseer Khan, Waqar Zalmai, Jaweed Zadran, Khanagha Hamdard, Bashir Ahmad(wk), Nasrullah Mirakhel, Shahab Khan, Abdul Naser Babakarkheil, Shafiq Safi

Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC) Head To Head

Not available.

 

Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC), Match 44, Best Dream 11 Fantasy Team Captain/Vice Captain Top Batters, Bowlers

Keeper Iqbal Hossain

Batsmen Aman Ahmadzai (vc), Razmal Shigiwal, Shadnan Khan

All-rounders Bilal Zalmai-I (c), Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan

Bowlers Itibarshah Deedar, Osman Khan, Sahel Zadran, Waqar Zalmai

 

Who Will Win Donaustadt vs Cricketer CC (DST vs CRC) Match 44?

Donaustadt is expected to win the match.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

