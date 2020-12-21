DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 27: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s Dubai vs Fujairah at Dubai International Stadium at 10:30 PM IST December 21 Monday

DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DUB vs FUJ at Dubai International Stadium: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the Dubai International Stadium on super Monday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 DUB vs FUJ match will start at 10:30 PM IST – December 21. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai Pulse Secure – the Emirates D20. Dubai have had a series of ups and downs so far in the tournament. They are currently occupying the third on the points table with four wins and as many losses. On the other hand, Fujairah have been absolutely dominant in the competition, they have won all their eight games and they are looking nearly unstoppable at the moment. They are almost certain to top the points table and will want to keep their momentum.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Fujairah Pacific Ventures and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 10 PM IST – December 21.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

DUB vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Adnaan Khan, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah

Batsmen Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan (VC), Muhammed Naeem

All-rounders Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers Sabir Rao, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif

Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB) Key Players

Adnaan Khan

Muhammad Usman

Saqib Manshad

Nilansh Keswani

Shahrukh Sheikh

Tahir Latif

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ) Key Players

Waseem Muhammad

Usman Khan

Rohan Mustafa

Sabir Rao

Ahmed Raza

Akif Raja

DUB vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ahmed Raza (C), Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Sandeep Singh (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Lovepreet Singh.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan.

DUB vs FUJ Squads

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FUJ): Lovepreet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Hassan Khalid, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Sabir Rao.

Dubai Pulse Secure (DUB): Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

