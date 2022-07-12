‘Duckland’- Cricket Fans Troll England Cricket Team As Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami Crush The Home Side

London: Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami had a field day with the new ball against England in the first 10 overs of the first ODI game of the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in the powerplay while Mohammad Shami sent in-form Ben Stokes back to the pavilion on duck. A total of four England batsmen got out without scoring a single run which also gave a chance to the Indian fans to start a meme fest against the home side on Twitter. Indian cricket fans called the home side ‘Duckland’ on Twitter as India’s bowlers run riot through the opposition batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah also became only the third Indian bowler in the history of cricket to grab 4 wickets in the first 10 overs of an ODI match. Former cricketers and fans were in awe of the brilliance of the Indian bowlers.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “”Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah” “Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable #ENGvIND”

“Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah” “Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable”#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Mohammed Shami and Bumrah are superb in these conditions – kudos to them. Bhuvaneshwar would also be superb. I keep thinking of India in 1982 and have to pinch myself!”

Mohammed Shami and Bumrah are superb in these conditions – kudos to them. Bhuvaneshwar would also be superb. I keep thinking of India in 1982 and have to pinch myself! Marcus60s70s80sCricket (@Marcus60s70s80s) July 12, 2022

Some fans said that England are missing their former captain Eoin Morgan against India. “Boom Boom #bumrah with #Shami right now to #England #ENGvIND #JasonRoy #joeroot #Benstrok #Livingstone They are missing #eoinmorgan fr sure #EnglandVSIndiaOnSonyLIV, ” tweeted a fan.

See some more reactions: