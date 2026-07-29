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  • Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Duleep Trophy 2026-27: Ishan Kishan will captain East Zone, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named vice-captain. Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar also feature in the 15-member squad for the tournament starting August 23.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

Published On Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

East Zone selectors have announced a strong 15-member squad for the Duleep Trophy 2026-27, a mix of experienced internationals and promising young talent. The squad announcement also includes a leadership group, highlighting the selectors’ faith in a young batter who has become a regular in domestic cricket.

The Duleep Trophy is set to commence on August 23 and East Zone will be hoping to get off to a flying start under the leadership of Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan appointed captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets vice-captaincy

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named captain of the East Zone side, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been appointed vice-captain.

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The decision reflects the selectors’ confidence in the young Bihar batter, who has enjoyed an impressive run in domestic cricket and continues to rise through the ranks. The squad was finalised during the East Zone selection committee meeting held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, where representatives from the six state associations participated.

Experienced stars strengthen East Zone squad

East Zone will rely on plenty of experience during the tournament, especially in the bowling department.

Senior pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar are set to lead the pace attack, while opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, spin-bowling all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, and batter Sudip Kumar Gharami add further strength to the squad.

Apart from captain Ishan Kishan, wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra, all-rounders Anukul Roy and Virat Singh, along with Shikhar Mohan, have also been included in the 15-member squad.

Sooryavanshi promoted to vice-captaincy

One of the most talked about aspects of the squad announcement has been the elevation of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to vice-captaincy.

The young cricketer has been impressive with consistent performances in domestic cricket and has already established himself as one of East Zone’s bright prospects. His appointment is a reflection of the selectors’ confidence in his leadership qualities as well as his batting ability.

The squad also includes experienced batter Subhranshu Senapati from Odisha, Danish Das from Assam and Tripura fast bowler Abhijit Sarkar.

Big opportunity for Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar

The Duleep Trophy could be crucial for Mohammed Shami, who is looking to make a return to India’s Test setup after a period of time away owing to fitness issues.

A good performance in the tournament could help him regain his place in the national side.

Similarly, Mukesh Kumar will also be eager to impress after being out of India’s plans in recent months and will look to make a strong statement with the ball.

East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2026-27

Ishan Kishan (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Vice-Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Anukul Roy, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Danish Das and Abhijit Sarkar.

Standby players: Ayush Loharuka, Shridam Paul, Sambit S. Baral, Swastik Samal and Sharandeep Singh.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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