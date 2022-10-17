Dutee Chand, Runners Join PUMA To Create Unique Real-Time Anthem For VDHM

New Delhi: Celebrating the spirit and determination of the runners, sportswear brand PUMA, along with star India sprinter Dutee Chand and thousands of participating runners, on Sunday created a special real-time anthem for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM).

While the country was gripped by the fever of one of India’s largest sporting events, a unique 60-second musical anthem, called PUMA Runners Anthem, was released. Interestingly, the anthem sung by Indian rap artiste Rebel 7, was produced by using the sounds created during the runners’ pre-race warm up session.

“Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the country. We have been associated with the marathon for many years and this anthem was dedicated to the hard work of the runners. I would like to thank Dutee Chand for joining the runners and taking this to the next level, altogether. We, at PUMA, always encourage athletes and support them to grow in their careers. It’s great to get all the runners together in celebration of their success,” said Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India.

The two-time Asian Games silver medallist and PUMA athlete, Dutee Chand joined the runners as the sound of thousands of feet stomping, clapping and whistles were captured live. These were recorded using portable audio interface devices placed between the participants during the warm-up session, hosted by PUMA with fitness trainer Nidhi Mohan Kamal.

Created in real-time in less than five hours, the anthem was revealed at the end of the marathon and its lyrics ‘Thoda Bhaag Le, Feete Baandh ke, Thoda Haaf Le, Fir Saas Le, Cheeteh Bhaag Le’ had the runners enjoy and feel the sense of achievement of co-creating the anthem and finishing the race.

“Being a sportsperson myself, I have tremendous respect for these athletes and I thank PUMA for giving such a memorable and unique parting gift. It was a great concept and I truly loved being part of this along with the other runners. It was great fun,” the 26-year-old said.

Associated with the event since 2015, the sportswear brand also celebrated the success and dedication of runners with specially designed PUMA race day tees. It presented blue coloured tees to the first 500 men and women runners, who successfully completed the race, whereas all registered participants were given yellow colour tees.