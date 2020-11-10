DVE vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match 8

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DVE vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match 8 of the Vincy Premier League T10, Botanical Gardens Rangers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Tuesday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 11 PM (IST) November 10. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is entertaining the cricket fans across the globe. with its second edition of the tournament that kick-started from November 7 and will continue until November 22. In an exciting match of the VPL T10 tournament, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against Botanical Gardens Rangers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. The Botanical Gardens Rangers, who are at the top of the points table. will look to register their third consecutive win in the season. While Dark View Explorers will look to open their account on the points table after defeat in the first two games of the season. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Botanical Gardens Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Dark View Explorers, Botanical Gardens Rangers, Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers are the six teams that will participate this season. Botanical Gardens Rangers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

DVE vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper L James (VC), E Stewart

Batsmen M Bascombe, H Shallow, A Athanaze

All-rounders D Greaves, S Hooper (C), K Dember

Bowlers S Browne, K Williams and D Delpleche

DVE vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (c & wk), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Jaheil Walters, Sealron Williams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Shaquille Browne

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donald Delpleche, Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Zemron Providence and Atticus Browne.

DVE vs BGR Squads

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (c & wk), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Jaheil Walters, Sealron Williams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Shaquille Browne, Jade Matthews, O Matthews, Wesrick Strough

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DVE Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.