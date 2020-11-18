DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match November 18 Wednesday 8:00 PM IST

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DVE vs FCS at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the 23rd match of the Vincy T10 league, Dark View Explorers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers. Explorers are in the third spot with four wins and three defeats from seven games so far while Strikers are sixth with one win and four defeats from seven matches. Two of their matches ended in a no result.

TOSS: The toss between Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

DVE vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Miles Bascombe (captain), Shammon Hooper (vice-captain), Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Lindon James, Roland Cato, Sealron Williaams, Kirton Lavia

DVE vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Denson Hoyte,Deron Greaves,Javid Williams, Kody Horne, Kensley Joseph, Sealion Williams, Shammon hooper, Andrew Thomas, Lindon James, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick William

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Full Squads

DVE: Alick Athanaze, Jade Matthews, Sealroy Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Shaquille Browne, Drumo Toney, Wesrick Strough, O Matthews, Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Jaheil Walters

FCS: Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Johnson Charles, Kimson Dalzell, Andrew Thomas, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Roland Cato, Rasheed Frederick, Sealroy Williams, Rickford Walker

