Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DVE vs GRD at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In another exciting battle of Vincy Premier League T10 on super Saturday, Grenadines Divers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Saturday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 8 PM (IST) – November 14. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 14 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, Dark View Explorers, Dark View Explorers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – November 14.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

DVE vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Lindon James

Batsmen Tyrone Theophile (C), Shem Browne, S Williams

All-rounders Asif Hooper, Deron Greaves (VC), Shammon Hooper

Bowlers Kevin Abraham, Obed McCoy, S Browne, Jade Matthews

Dark View Explorers (DVE) Key Players

Lindon James (WK)

Deron Greaves

Shammon Hooper

jay Matthews

Grenadines Divers (GRD) Key Players

Wayne Harper

Shem Browne

Asif Hooper

Obed McCoy

Tijorn Pope

DVE vs GRD Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Deron Greaves, Lindon James (WK), Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Darius Martin, Sealron Williaams, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper (WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper (C), Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy.

DVE vs GRD Squads

Dark View Explorers (DVE): Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Grenadines Divers (GRD): Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper, Racine Browne, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Anson Latchman, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy, Shamick Roberts.

