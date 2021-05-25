DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Vincy Premier T10 Match – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:00 PM IST, 25th May.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers will take place at 8:30 PM IST May 25.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

DVE vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Lindon James, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Razine Browne, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

Squads

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Tilron Harry (WK), Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams and Richie Richards.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

