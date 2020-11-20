DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction Eliminator 2: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match November 20 Friday 10:30 PM IST

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DVE vs LSH at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: The second eliminator of the Vincy Premier League will be played between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers.

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League – T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DVE vs LSH, Vincy Premier League – T10, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers T10 match, Online Cricket Tips DVE vs LSH T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10.

TOSS: The toss between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

DVE vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Dillon Douglas (captain), Shammon Hooper (vice-captain), Dean Browne, Sealron Williams, Shaquille Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Lindon James, Desron Maloney, Miles Bascombe, Casmus Hackshaw, Deron Greaves

DVE vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Alick Athanaze, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williaams, Denson Hoyte, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Shaquille Browne

La Soufriere Hikers: Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Kirton Lavia, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Full Squads

DVE: Alick Athanaze, Denson Hoyte, Jade Mathews, Ojay Mathews, Sealron Williams, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Dean Browne, Shaquille Browne, Jaheil Walters, Drumo Toney, Wesrick Strough, Miles Bascombe

LSH: Kavem Hodge, Casmus Hackshaw, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Andre Hunte, Kemron Strough, Salvan Browne

