Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DVE vs LSH at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Another cricketing league to entertain the fans who are hungry for some live sporting action amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Vincy Premier League T10 which kicked off in St Vincent on Friday will host a triple-header on Saturday. In the first match of the day, Dark View Explorers will take on La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex on Saturday (May 23). The match will start at 6 PM (IST). On the opening day both Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers won their respective matches with ease and today they will take on each other at the same venue where they played their opening matches. Both the sides have some good young players and they all will be eager to show their talent in the competition.

TOSS – The toss between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Lindon James (VC), Andrew Thomas

Batsmen: Derson Maloney (C), Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Sealron Williaams

Bowlers: Othnell Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Darius Martin

DVE vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (C), Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough.

La Soufriere Strikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Othnell Lewis, Tilron Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell.

DVE vs LSH Squads

Dark View Explorers: Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (C and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DVE Dream11 Team/ LSH Dream11 Team/ Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team/ La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.