DVE vs SPB Vincy Premier League T10 Blast, Match ^: Captain, Vice-captain – Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 11 PM IST May 17 Monday:

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers Vincy Premier League T10

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 17.

Time: 11PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

DVE vs SPB My Dream11 Team

L James, S Sween, T Pope, R Pierre, R Walker, S Ambris, D Browne, D Greaves, S Williaams, J Layne and J Samuel

Captain: S Ambris. Vice-captain: D Greaves

Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers

Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James, Rayan Williams, Kody Horne, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williaams and Luke Wilson

Salt Pond Breakers

Oziko Williams, Seon Sween, Andrew Thomas, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Tijorn Pope, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Jeremy Haywood and Jevon Samuel

Squads

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

