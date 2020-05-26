DVE vs SPB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DVE vs SPB at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

DVE vs SPB My Dream11 Team

Sunil Ambris (captain), Deron Greaves (vice-captain), Lindon James, Donwell Hector, Rickford Walker, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Darius Martin, Wesrick Strough

DVE vs SPB Squads

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Salt Pond Breakers: Christroy John, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Kevin Peters, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Seon Sween, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough

