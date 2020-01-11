Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dynamites vs Challengers Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 DYA-W vs CHA-W: In a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a three-team T20 tournament will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium from Thursday. The National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship is an eight-day-long tournament, in which PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will come face to face for national glory.

The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women’s game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel. To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures will be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000.

TOSS – The toss between Dynamites vs Challengers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

My Dream11 Team

Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Fareeha Mehmood (WK), Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu

DYA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XIs

Dynamites: Nahida Khan (C), Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Irum Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood (WK), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu

Challengers: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Hafsa Khalid, Aiman Anwar, Saba Nazir, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (WK), Sadia Iqbal, Aroob Shah

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar,

Vice-captain Options: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail

Squads

Challengers: Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and Khadija Chishti

Dynamites: Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Umme Hani

