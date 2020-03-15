Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Easterns vs South Western Districts Prediction, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s EA vs SWD: The 2019 20 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge is a domestic one-day cricket tournament that is currently taking place in South Africa from October to March 2020. The tournament is being played in parallel with the 2019 20 CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, a first-class competition which features the same teams. The competition is being played between the thirteen South African provincial teams. In previous editions of the competition, Namibia had also competed, but they withdrew ahead of the start of the previous tournament, citing issues around costs and logistics. Easterns are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Easterns vs South Western Districts will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

My Dream11 Team

Wesley Coulentianos, Wesley Marshall, Christiaan Jonker (VC), Sizwe Masondo, Brendon Louw, Jean du Plessis (WK), Matthew Arnold, Niel Hornbuckle (C), Neo Felane, Hershell America, Tsepo Ndwandwa

EA vs SWD Probable Playing XIs

Easterns: Wesley Marshall, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Andrea Agathangelou (C), Sizwe Masondo (WK), Jurie Snyman, Aron Visser, Armand Erasmus, Ryan Cartwright, Clayton August, Kofi Apea-Adu, Neo Felane.

South Western Districts: Niel Hornbuckle, Jean du Plessis (C & WK), Brendon Louw, Kirwin Chritoffels, Christiaan Jonker, Tyrese Karelse, Yamkela Oliphant, Mdumiso Mvelase, Renaldo Meyer, Bailey Aarons, Hershell America.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Andrea Agathangelou, Jurie Snyman, Niel Hornbuckle

Vice-captain Options: Mdumiso Mvelase, Christiaan Jonker, Wesley Marshall

Squads

South Western Districts: Niel Hornbuckle, Jean du Plessis (C & WK), Brendon Louw, Kirwin Chritoffels, Hershell America, Richardt Fren, Travis Ackerman, Jhedli van Briesies, Heath Richards, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Stefan Tait, Akhona Mnyaka, Christiaan Jonker, Tyrese Karelse, Yamkela Oliphant, Mdumiso Mvelase, Renaldo Meyer, Bailey Aarons, Mesuli Vuba.

Easterns: Wesley Marshall, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Andrea Agathangelou (C), Sizwe Masondo (WK), Kofi Apea-Adu, Neo Felane, Wesley Coulentianos, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Dyllan Matthews, Kwezi Gumede, Jurie Snyman, Aron Visser, Armand Erasmus, Ryan Cartwright, Clayton August

