New Delhi: England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday that all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new skipper of the England Test team.

‘Durham’s Ben Stokes has been appointed captain of the England Men’s Test team by the England & Wales Cricket Board. He succeeds Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England Men’s Test team. The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key’, ECB said in a statement.

“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity”, Rob Key said.

“I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt. He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team”, ECB CEO Tom Harrison told.

Stokes is honoured to be the new skipper of the Test team and has thanked predecessor Joe Root for being his key ally and helping him play a massive part in his developemnt.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.

He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role.”