In the wake of the pandemic, that has changed the way we look at things forever - the game of cricket is also considering changes that could be incorporated to ensure the safety of players at all times. <p></p> <p></p>After the saliva ban debate, the English Cricket Board is in talks with the International Cricket Council to allow coronavirus substitutes in upcoming Tests. <p></p> <p></p>As per the report, the change would apply to Test cricket, but not ODI and T20Is. <p></p> <p></p>"There are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a COVID-19 replacement. That still needs to be agreed," ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said. <p></p> <p></p>"I would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The ICC Cricket Committee has already recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball. <p></p> <p></p>All cricket activities in UK are currently suspended until at least 1 July as a result of which England''s three-Test series against West Indies, originally scheduled for June, has been postponed. <p></p> <p></p>However, Cricket West Indies on Friday gave its approval for the team to travel to England for the Test series to be played behind "closed-doors" and players and staff to be kept in "bio-secure environement".