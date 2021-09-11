London: With the fifth and final Test match between England and India cancelled, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are likely to incur a heavy loss with an estimated amount close to 20 million pounds. Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) will also have to deal with a big financial setback with an estimated loss of close of 1 million pounds, according to a report in IANS.

LCCC CEO Daniel Gidney said he feels “gutted and devastated” as the cancellation of the series finale will not only have a significant financial implication but also impact the reputation of the prestigious Old Trafford venue.

“Obviously there are significant financial implications. We have reputation issues as well, I mean, Old Trafford has a proud history of hosting Test cricket going back to over 100 years. We are absolutely gutted and devastated,” Gidney told Skysports.

“I feel for all our staffs, suppliers, stakeholders, partners and sponsors and our guests today.

“But above all the ticket holders, everybody who has spent their hard money amid the difficulties of the pandemic over the last few months, who have been desperate to watch a fantastic game of cricket and unfortunately they can’t do that and on behalf of Lancashire cricket club, I am truly sorry that those fans have been left so disappointed.”

Gidney further admitted the situation was not in their control and promised a full refund to the ticket holders.

Just hours before the toss to take place, the series finale was called off amid health concerns among India’s players following a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.