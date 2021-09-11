<strong>London:</strong> With the fifth and final Test match between England and India cancelled, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are likely to incur a heavy loss with an estimated amount close to 20 million pounds. Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC) will also have to deal with a big financial setback with an estimated loss of close of 1 million pounds, according to a report in <em>IANS</em>. <p></p> <p></p>LCCC CEO Daniel Gidney said he feels "gutted and devastated" as the cancellation of the series finale will not only have a significant financial implication but also impact the reputation of the prestigious Old Trafford venue. <p></p> <p></p>"Obviously there are significant financial implications. We have reputation issues as well, I mean, Old Trafford has a proud history of hosting Test cricket going back to over 100 years. We are absolutely gutted and devastated," Gidney told Skysports. <p></p> <p></p>"I feel for all our staffs, suppliers, stakeholders, partners and sponsors and our guests today. <p></p> <p></p>"But above all the ticket holders, everybody who has spent their hard money amid the difficulties of the pandemic over the last few months, who have been desperate to watch a fantastic game of cricket and unfortunately they can't do that and on behalf of Lancashire cricket club, I am truly sorry that those fans have been left so disappointed." <p></p> <p></p>Gidney further admitted the situation was not in their control and promised a full refund to the ticket holders. <p></p> <p></p>Just hours before the toss to take place, the series finale was called off amid health concerns among India's players following a coronavirus outbreak in their camp.