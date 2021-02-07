England captain Joe Root continued his dream run in 2021 as he slammed another double hundred on Saturday at Chennai against India. Delighted with his show, the hotel staff at Chennai decided to arrange a little surprise for him. Root was welcomed with a cake at the reception. Happy with the treatment of the English players in India, ECB took to Twitter and shared the video.

“Indian hospitality for @root66 – thank you,” ECB tweeted.

With the knock of 218, Root ruined India’s chances of enforcing a favourable result for England. The English skipper also became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in his 100th Test but more importantly, it was an innings that will be archived for future generations as a ready reference on how to play spin on Indian pitches.

It was Root’s third 150+ score in his third consecutive Test – a feat that has rarely been achieved in cricket.

England ended the day two at an intimidating 555 for eight, built around Root’s 218 which was the result of a near nine-hour effort in which he faced 377 balls. The pace of his innings on the second day was a bit in contrast to how he played on the first day when he was the enforcer and Dom Sibley the grafter. HIGHLIGHTS

India will now need to bat well when they come out. The players from India would be tired after spending two long days on the field. It would be interesting to see how the Indian batsmen approach their knock.