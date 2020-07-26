ECB vs FPV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Venture Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ECB vs FPV at ICC Academy Cricket Ground: In the final match of super Sunday in Emirates D10 tournament, ECB Blues will take on Fujairah Pacific Venture at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground on July 26. The Emirates D10 Tournament ECB vs FPV match will start at 11.30 PM IST. In the first game for ECB, they registered a victory against SBK by a good margin of 16 runs. This was their second win in the ongoing tournament. And, in the next game, they will look to target another excellent win against their opponent. They have a rock-solid line-up that consists of some amazing players in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Fujairah Pacific Venture have so far recorded one win and one defeat in this edition. Now, they will look to improve the number of win under their belt in the upcoming game.

TOSS – The toss between ECB Blues vs Fujairah Pacific Venture will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

ECB vs FPV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Boota

Batsmen: Taimoor Ali, Chirag Suri (VC), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem

All Rounders: Ahmed Raza, Ali Shan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma

ECB vs FPV Playing XIs

ECB Blues: Muhammad Boota (wk), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Junaid Siddique, Adhitya Shetty, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz, Matiullah.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani.

ECB vs FPV Squads

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vritya Aravind.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ECB Dream11 Team/ FPV Dream11 Team/ ECB Blues Dream11 Team/ Fujairah Pacific Venture Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.