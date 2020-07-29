ECB vs TAD Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squads And Fantasy Tips July 29, 9:30 PM IST

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Team And Picks

ECB vs TAD Dream11 Tips Picks: The game between ECB Blues and Fujairah Pacific Ventures on July 26 was won by the Blues. After opting to bat first, the Pacific Ventures lost wickets at crucial intervals and could manage just 98 in their 10 overs. In reply, Vriitya Aravind’s unbeaten 56 helped the Blues seal the deal with eight wickets and 16 balls remaining.

ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi Toss Time: 9:00 PM IST

ECB vs TAD Match Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

ECB vs TAD My Dream11 Team

V Aravind (c), R Shahzad, C Suri, M Usman, A Javed, K Daud, R Mustafa (vc), G Farid, A Raza, R Bhatia and J Bhukari

ECB Blues vs Team Abu Dhabi Full Squads

ECB: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Taimoor Ali, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan and Vriitya Aravind

TAD: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan