ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10 LIVE Streaming Details

The ECN Czech Super Series enters its fourth and final week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the second week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. Prague Barbarians became the third team to qualify after crushing Vandals demolished Prague CC Rooks in the final.

The winners of each group will then progress for the final weekend where they will square off for the title. The four groups have been assigned a weekend each. The matches will be broadcast live in Czech Republic and globally as well. The fourth qualifier is being played in Bruno and the participants include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10

When: From July 4-5, 200

Venues: Brno Cricket Ground

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India.

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Full schedule of ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10

July 4 (Saturday)

1:30 PM: Brno Raptors v Moravian CC

3:30 PM: Brno Raptors v Brno Rangers

5:30 PM: Moravian CC v Brno Raiders

7:30 PM: Brno Rangers v Brno Raiders

July 5 (Sunday)

1:30 PM: Moravian CC v Brno Rangers

3:30 PM: Brno Raptors v Brno Raiders

6:30 PM: Eliminator – 2nd v 3rd

9:30 PM: FINAL –1st v Winner of Eliminator