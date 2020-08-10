ECS T10 – Dresden LIVE Streaming Details

The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days.

“RC Dresden is a club that wants to grow the game, take advantage of their facilities to attract crowds, connect closer with their local government and put local talent on the map. We will work together to execute a great event while also broadcasting their club’s venue and culture to the world,” European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network Founder Daniel Weston said.

It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: ECS T10 – Dresden

When: From August 10 to August 14

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

Where to Stream Online in India: European Cricket Network and FanCode

TV: Not Available

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

August 10

RC Dresden vs USG Chemnitz, 12:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs Berlin Eagles CC, 2:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC vs RC Dresden, 4:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC vs USG Chemnitzat, 6:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs RC Dresden, 8:30 PM

August 11

RC Dresden vs Berlin Eagles CC 12:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs Berlin Eagles CC, 2:30 AM

BSC Rehberge vs USC Chemnitz, 4:30 PM

Berlin Eagles CC v BSC Rehberge, 6:30 PM

USG Chemnitz vs BSC Rehberge, 8:30 PM

August 12

Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia, 12:30 PM

RC Dresden vs BSV Britannia, 2:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles, 4:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden, 6:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs BSC Rehberge, 8:30 PM

August 13

USG Chemnitz vs BSV Britannia, 12:30 PM

RC Dresden vs BSC Rehberge, 2:30 PM

BSC Rehberge vs BSV Britannia, 4:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz, 6:30 PM

BSV Britannia vs RC Dresden, 8:30 PM

August 14

1st Semi-final, 1:30 PM

2nd Semi-final, 2:30 PM

Bronze Final, 6:30 PM

Final, 8:30 PM

Malaysian T10 Bash Full Squads

USG Chemnitz: Rajesh Nagaraja, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Abdul Basir, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Sibaji RoyAnand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga

RC Dresden: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool

Berlin Eagles CC: Aslamkhan Zadran, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Younis Ahmadzai, Mohammad Shinwari, Khaliq Zaman, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Mudassir Bacha, Omkar Patil, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikzai