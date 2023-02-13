ECS T10 Malta : MAR vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Marca vs Victoria Lions , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 59 & 60 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Updated: February 13, 2023 2:18 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
TOSS: The match toss between Marca vs Victoria Lions will take place at 05:00 & 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 13 February, 05:30 PM & 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

 

MAR vs VLS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: P Pushpangadan

Batters: V Pillai, N Khosla, H Mughal

All-rounders: A John, M Devasia, N Khanna, F Mughal, A Rajan

Bowlers: A Wilson, W Khan

 

MAR vs VLS Probable XI

Marca: John Grima (wk), Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal, Faisal Mahrose, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, and Waqas-Khan.

Victoria Lions: Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Vimal Pillai, Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia, Abdul Madambillath, Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, and Rohan Rajan

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

