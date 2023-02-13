ECS T10 Malta : MAR vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Marca vs Victoria Lions , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 59 & 60 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Best players list of Marca vs Victoria Lions , Marca Dream11 Team Player List, Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Match 59 & 60 of ECS T10 Malta.
My Dream11 Team Marca vs Victoria Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta: Best players list of Marca vs Victoria Lions , Marca Dream11 Team Player List, Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Match 59 & 60 of ECS T10 Malta. TOSS: The match toss between Marca vs Victoria Lions will take place at 05:00 & 7:30 PM IST Start Time: 13 February, 05:30 PM & 8:00 PM IST Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta MAR vs VLS My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: P Pushpangadan Batters: V Pillai, N Khosla, H Mughal All-rounders: A John, M Devasia, N Khanna, F Mughal, A Rajan Bowlers: A Wilson, W Khan MAR vs VLS Probable XI Marca: John Grima (wk), Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Bikram Arora, Niraj Khanna, Varun Prasath, Haroon Mughal, Faisal Mahrose, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, and Waqas-Khan. Victoria Lions: Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Vimal Pillai, Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia, Abdul Madambillath, Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Varun Makkara, and Rohan Rajan Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
