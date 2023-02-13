ECS T10 Malta : MSW vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 57 & 58 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Best players list of Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders , Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Crusaders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Match 57 & 58 of ECS T10 Malta.

The match toss between Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders will take place at 01:00 & 3:00 PM IST

13 February, 01:30 PM & 3:30 PM IST

Marsa Sports Club, Malta

MSW vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Affy Khan, Rocky Dianish

Ryan Bastiansz, Vipin Mohan

Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman

Lakshitha Senavirathna, Tom Thomas, Shijil Joy

MSW vs SOC Probable XI

Shijil Joy(C), Rockey Dianish(WK), Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Jibin Sebastian, Sajith Sukumaran, Joy Mathai, Ajin Soman, Tom Thomas, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal

Basil George, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Affy Khan(WK), Zeeshan Yousaf, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Michael Goonetilleke(C), Gulfraz Masih, Mahabub Rahman, Vidusha Rashmika, Lakshitha Senavirathna