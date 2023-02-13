ECS T10 Malta : MSW vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 57 & 58 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta

ECS T10 Malta : MSW vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 57 & 58 , At Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Best players list of Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders , Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Crusaders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips for Match 57 & 58 of ECS T10 Malta.

Updated: February 13, 2023 1:50 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
MSW vs SOC My Dream11 Team

 

TOSS: The match toss between Msida Warriors vs Southern Crusaders will take place at 01:00 & 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: 13 February, 01:30 PM & 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

MSW vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Affy Khan, Rocky Dianish

Batters: Ryan Bastiansz, Vipin Mohan

All-Rounders: Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman

Bowlers: Lakshitha Senavirathna, Tom Thomas, Shijil Joy

 

MSW vs SOC Probable XI

Msida Warriors: Shijil Joy(C), Rockey Dianish(WK), Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Jibin Sebastian, Sajith Sukumaran, Joy Mathai, Ajin Soman, Tom Thomas, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal

Sourthen Crusaders: Basil George, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Affy Khan(WK), Zeeshan Yousaf, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Michael Goonetilleke(C), Gulfraz Masih, Mahabub Rahman, Vidusha Rashmika, Lakshitha Senavirathna

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

