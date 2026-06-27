Ed Joyce makes big India claim after historic Ireland win, wants more Tours from cricket giants

The celebrations in Belfast on Friday night were about much more than just one victory. For Irish cricket, it was a moment that reflected years of progress, belief and hard work against some of the strongest teams in the world. The result also sparked hope that bigger opportunities could lie ahead for Ireland in the future.

Among those enjoying the special occasion was former Ireland batter Ed Joyce, who described the win as a significant step for Irish cricket and expressed his desire to see more matches against the game’s biggest nations.

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Ed Joyce hopes for more games against cricket’s giants

Ireland have produced several memorable performances in recent years, but victories against the sport’s traditional powerhouses remain especially valuable.

Speaking after the match, Joyce said results against teams such as India, England and Australia are crucial for the continued growth of Irish cricket. He believes competing regularly against the world’s strongest sides is the best way for Ireland to improve and establish itself on the international stage.

“The Ireland men’s and women’s teams have had good results over the past two or three years, and we shouldn’t forget that, but it’s important we keep getting results against these teams – India, England and Australia,” Joyce said on BBC Radio Ulster.

“The three big powers of the world game. To go out and compete against them is really important for us. This is a huge result. Hopefully, it means India will come back and play us a lot more,” he added.

Dream of an Ireland tour to India

Joyce, who represented both England and Ireland during his international career, also shared a bigger dream for the future.

The former batter said he would love to see Ireland travel to India for a bilateral series one day. With Ireland now a full-member nation and Test-playing country, such a possibility no longer seems unrealistic.

Afghanistan have previously toured India for international assignments, and Joyce believes Ireland can aim for similar opportunities if they continue producing strong performances against top opposition.

“Dare I say we’d love an Irish team to go out and tour India at some point, that would be fantastic,” Joyce said.

Ireland produce a historic performance

The optimism came after Ireland registered one of the biggest wins in their cricket history.

Playing in front of their home fans at Stormont, Belfast, the hosts defeated India for the first time ever across all formats. The victory was even more special because it came against the reigning T20 world champions.

Leading the way with the bat was captain Lorcan Tucker, who marked his first match as Ireland’s full-time captain with a composed knock of 50 from 36 deliveries. Gareth Delany also proved critical, smashing a quickfire 49 off 32 balls to set Ireland a daunting total of 182-9

Ireland bowlers seal historic win

Ireland’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the innings, making it difficult for India to chase

Matthew Hollard played a key role with the ball, while Jai Moondra made an impressive debut The two pacers combined to take five wickets and helped bowl India out for 148 in 18.5 overs.

Moondra’s story added another interesting chapter to the occasion. Born in Tonk, Rajasthan, he moved to Ireland five years ago for studies and is now making his mark in Irish colours.

For Ireland, the victory was not just another win. It was a statement that they can challenge the very best teams in world cricket and perhaps earn more opportunities against them in the years ahead.