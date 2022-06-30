Edgbaston Birmingham Weather Forecast For Rescheduled 5th Test Between England-India: Rain Threat Looms Large

Birmingham: The rescheduled fifth Test between England and India is all set to take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham from July 1st to 5th. The match stands of utmost importance for India as a win or a draw will give them their first Test series win in England since 2007.

The weather in England is unpredictable and at times plays a significant role in the outcome of the match. If the conditions are overcast, the ball swings more and that gives a massive advantage to the bowling team.

Meanwhile, given the significance of the game, fans are hoping that rain stays away from the match. However, the weather report for the match is not very promising. There is rain predicted on the first three days of the match while the final two days will see cloudy skies.

If the rain does interrupt frequently, this can take out a significant amount of time from the match which can hamper the chances of having a result in the match. However, as mentioned earlier, the weather in England is unpredictable and we have seen in the past that despite the weather forecast not being very good, the rain gods have stayed away from the matches in England.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Probable Playing XIs

India: Mayank Agarwal/Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach