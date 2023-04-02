'Ee Sala Cup Nahi': Faf Du Plessis' Hilarious Blunder Leaves Virat Kohli In Splits
Faf du Plessis was asked to speak RCB's slogan 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' but the RCB skipper got it wrong and said 'Ee sala Cup Nahi'
Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis left Virat Kohli in splits after he made a huge blunder while speaking RCB's slogan 'Ee Sala Cup Namde'.
During an event, Faf was asked to say RCB's famous slogan to which he made a massive mistake and said 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi' which left everyone including Virat Kohli in splits.
RCB To Kick Off IPL 2023 Campaign Against MI
RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. The team will be eyeing a winning start against MI, who have not won the first match of the season since IPL 2012. However, the Faf du Plessis-led side has a few injury concerns. Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out for the first seven matches of RCB while there are doubts about the availability of Glenn Maxwell as well.
Faf du Plessis Calls Virat Kohli Best Person To Have Party With
Recently, Faf praised Virat Kohli and said it is fun to be alongside Virat Kohli and he is the best person to go party with.
"Virat. He's really the guy (to party with), isn't it? We'd have to get some security of course, but he enjoys his dancing. There were a few occasions last year where he pulled me onto the dance floor. But, he enjoys his music, enjoys his dancing. So, probably him."
IPL 2023: Bangalore Full Squad, Player Names
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell
