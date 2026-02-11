Ellis and Zampa shine as Australia thrash Ireland by 67 runs in T20 World Cup 2026

Ellis and Zampa's match winning performance helps Australia defeat Ireland by 67 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia began their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a 67-run win over Ireland in a Group B match in Colombo on Wednesday, courtesy of brilliant performances from fast bowler Nathan Ellis (4/12) and leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/23).

Ellis set the tone for the win by taking three wickets in his opening spell, dismantling the top order, while Zampa wreaked havoc on the middle and lower order, helping Ireland chase down the target of 183 runs and end at 115 for nine in 16.5 overs.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling retired hurt after playing one ball and did not bat again. George Dockrell top-scored for Ireland with 41. Australia, after winning the toss and batting on a slow pitch, posted a competitive 182 for six, thanks to a crucial 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket between all-rounders Marcus Stoinis (45) and Matthew Renshaw (37). Chasing the target, Ireland lost four wickets in the powerplay; none of the batsmen could withstand the Australian bowlers, with Ellis taking three of these wickets.

Mitchell Marsh out of the tournament due to a groin injury!

Mitchell Marsh is almost ruled out of the tournament due to a groin injury. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are also out with injuries, and with Mitchell Starc retired, Ellis has taken on the responsibility of being the primary fast bowler.

Ellis and Zampa’s match-winning performance

Ellis took three wickets for nine runs in his opening spell of three overs. He dismissed Ross Adair (12), Curtis Campher (4), and Ben Calitz (2). Zampa then dismissed Gareth Delany (11), Lorcan Tucker (24), Dockrell, and Mark Adair (12). Although Ireland managed to cross the 100-run mark, Ellis eventually came on for his final over and dismissed Barry McCarthy (2) to end the match.

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green gave Australia a solid start

Earlier, Josh Inglis (37) and Cameron Green (21) added early runs for Australia. Renshaw and Stoinis then forged a crucial partnership in the middle overs. Ireland’s spinners bowled disciplined but were let down by a few dropped catches. After dropping stand-in captain Travis Head in the first over, Ireland ran him out in the second.

Inglis and Green played responsibly, hitting a series of shots. Inglis started with a boundary towards cover. After another four, he added a third boundary in the third over. Green, like his partner, followed his shots with a four off Barry McCarthy, followed by a long six. He then tried to hit another huge six but was caught at midwicket with a mistimed catch.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling took a brilliant catch off Inglis to halt Australia’s run rate. Harry Tector then dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, bringing Stoinis to the crease. Ireland maintained the pressure in the middle overs. Just as Australia tried to increase the run rate, Matthew Humphreys dismissed Renshaw’s stumps in the 17th over. Stoinis was also dismissed in the next over after hitting a six over deep midwicket. Ireland conceded 53 runs in the last five overs.