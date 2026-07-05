Ellyse Perry equals HISTORIC record as England recover to post 150 in Women’s T20 World Cup Final

England fought back brilliantly after a shaky start to post a competitive total against defending champions Australia in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord’s on Sunday. While Nat Sciver-Brunt once again led from the front with a captain’s knock, Freya Kemp’s aggressive finish ensured England had enough runs on the board in the title clash.

The summit clash also witnessed a couple of major records, with England registering an unwanted toss milestone, while Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry added another historic achievement to her remarkable World Cup career.

England create unwanted toss record in home World Cup

Australia captain Sophie Molineux won the toss and chose to bowl first, leaving England on the wrong side of the coin flip yet again.

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It was the sixth time in seven matches that England had lost the toss during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, making them the host nation to lose the toss most times in a single edition of the tournament.

England’s only toss win came against Ireland, when they chose to bat first. Apart from that, they lost the toss against Sri Lanka, Scotland, West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa in the semi-final and now Australia in the final.

Despite repeatedly losing the toss, England managed to win all six previous matches and reached the final unbeaten.

Ellyse Perry equals all-time Women’s T20 World Cup final record

Australia star Ellyse Perry also achieved a remarkable milestone before the match began.

The legendary all-rounder appeared in her seventh Women’s T20 World Cup final, equalling fellow Australian Alyssa Healy’s record for the most final appearances in the tournament’s history.

Australia entered the contest chasing a seventh Women’s T20 World Cup title, having already won six of the previous nine editions. England, meanwhile, were hoping to finally end Australia’s dominance after losing all three previous World Cup finals against them.

Australia strike early after choosing to bowl

Australia made an ideal start after electing to field.

Kim Garth bowled a disciplined opening over before youngster Lucy Hamilton provided the breakthrough in the second over. Amy Jones attempted to steer the ball behind point but edged it to Georgia Voll at short third and departed for six.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt then joined Danni Wyatt-Hodge and looked to rebuild the innings. However, Australia struck again when Annabel Sutherland found Wyatt-Hodge’s outside edge, reducing England to 39/2 at the end of the powerplay.

England’s problems continued when Alice Capsey, after briefly counter-attacking with two fours and a six, was bowled by Sophie Molineux for 23 while attempting a reverse sweep. Heather Knight also failed to make an impact, falling lbw to Kim Garth for just two.

At 70/4, Australia looked firmly in control.

Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp rescue England

With wickets falling regularly around her, Sciver-Brunt remained calm and anchored the innings beautifully.

The England skipper rotated the strike smartly and punished every loose delivery to keep the scoreboard moving. At the other end, Freya Kemp initially played herself in before accelerating during the final five overs.

Kemp found the boundary consistently during the death overs and added valuable momentum to England’s innings. The pair shared an unbeaten partnership that completely changed the complexion of the innings.

Sciver-Brunt brought up her half-century in 45 balls and, in the process, became the first England player to score a fifty in both the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final and final in the same edition.

The England captain remained unbeaten on 58 off 53 balls, hitting five boundaries, while Kemp finished with an excellent 44 not out from just 28 deliveries, including four fours and one six.

Their unbeaten stand helped England recover from early setbacks to post 150/4 in 20 overs, and give hosts a fighting chance in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Brief scores: England 150/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 58, Freya Kemp 44, Alice Capsey 23; Lucy Hamilton 1/19, Kim Garth 1/20) vs Australia.

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