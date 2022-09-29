New Delhi: Deepti Sharma got mixed reactions from the cricketing world for Mankading Charlotte Dean in the third and final ODI match of the series at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The India women’s cricket team picked up an emphatic win over England women in the match to perform a whitewash against the home side. Australian women cricketer Ellyse Perry has now also responded to the incident and took a dig at the England women’s cricket team.

England needed 17 runs to win with one wicket and many overs left when Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride and flicked the bails before bowling as Charlie Dean left the crease. The incident sparked a debate on social media with many English cricketers pointing out that it is against the spirit of the game. However, Deepti Sharma also got support from a lot of cricketers and now Ellyse Perry has also shared her thoughts on the incident.

The Australian all-rounder was talking to Grade Cricketer Podcast and said that he didn’t agree with the run-out but if it had to be done, then it should be done to England.

“I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England,” stated Ellyse Perry.

Deepti Sharma, on the other hand, was really positive about the incident and stated that she had informed the player before performing the run-out. She had revealed that the run-out was planned as the non-striker crossed the crease a lot of time during the match.

Despite the run-out being in the laws of the game, it created a massive social media outrage with English media blaming team India for going against the spirit of the game. Indians, on the other hand, sided with Indian players saying that the run-out was well within the rules set by the ICC.