Ellyse Perry unveils Melbourne Mural Ahead of T20 World Cup

Perry power hit the streets of Melbourne today ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 with the unveiling of a mural celebrating two of the world’s most famous ‘Perrys’; Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry and global pop superstar Katy Perry.

Both will play their part in the biggest women’s sporting event to ever be held in Australia which gets underway on 21 February and concludes with the final at the MCG on Sunday 8 March – International Women’s Day.

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry, who was crowned the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2019, is a key member of the Australian squad who are reigning T20 World Champions and who will start the defence of their title in 15 days against India at Sydney Showground Stadium.

Ellyse and her Australian teammates will be hoping to join Katy Perry for the final at the MCG where fans will be treated to a double performance from the iconic pop star. Katy will perform two songs to get the final underway followed by a one-hour* post-match concert, with her full band, immediately following the match – her only performance in Australia whilst she’s here.

“It’s an incredible ambition to try and fill the MCG on International Women’s Day for the T20 World Cup final,” Ellyse Perry said. “As a team, we have a long way to go, but we recognise we have a great opportunity ahead of us and we’re looking forward to getting into the event. Regardless of whether we’re there, it’ll be an incredible moment for women’s cricket.”

“It’s very exciting to have someone like Katy Perry coming to play at the final and a bit surreal to be sharing a place with her on this mural. It’s a bit of fun that she shares the same name, so hopefully I can get her in one of my Australian shirts.”

Ellyse put the finishing touches to the mural, which was painted in Melbourne’s iconic Hosier Lane by local artist Tayla Broekman as part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour. Alongside Ellyse and Katy, the artwork also depicts the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 trophy that the world’s ten best teams will be competing for.