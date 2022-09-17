<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, England Legends vs West Indies Legends</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 9, At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction EN-L VS WI-L 2022: Best players list of EN-L vs WI-L, England Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between England Legends &amp; West Indies Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>EN-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Phil Mustard, Ian Bell, M Loye, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Dimitri Mascharenhus (c), Dwayne Smith (vc), Krishmar Santokie, Jade Dernbach, Devendra Bishoo, Sulieman Benn. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>EN-L vs WI-L Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>England Legends:</strong> Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascharenhas, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach. <p></p> <p></p><strong>West Indies Legends:</strong> Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell.