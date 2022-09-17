EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, England Legends vs West Indies Legends

EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Prediction, England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 9, At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

My Dream11 Team England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction EN-L VS WI-L 2022: Best players list of EN-L vs WI-L, England Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between England Legends & West Indies Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

EN-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Phil Mustard, Ian Bell, M Loye, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Dimitri Mascharenhus (c), Dwayne Smith (vc), Krishmar Santokie, Jade Dernbach, Devendra Bishoo, Sulieman Benn.

EN-L vs WI-L Probable XI

England Legends: Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascharenhas, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach.

West Indies Legends: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, Daren Powell.