Dream11 Team England U19 vs West Indies U19 Prediction, Under 19 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 8, Group B EN-U19 vs WI-U19: The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is an upcoming international limited-overs cricket tournament scheduled to be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February 2020. It will be the thirteenth edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, and the second to be held in South Africa. Sixteen teams will be taking part in the tournament, split into four groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League, with the bottom two teams in each group progressing to the Plate League. India are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between England U19 vs West Indies U19 will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

My Dream11 Team

Kelvon Anderson, Ben Charlesworth, George Hill, Jordan Cox (WK), Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde (VC), George Balderson (C), Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Matthew Pattrick, Kasey Aldridge

EN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable Playing XIs

England U19: Ben Charlesworth, Sam Young, Jack Haynes, Jordan Cox (WK), Joey Evison/Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (C), Leonardo Julien (WK), Kelvon Anderson, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Nyeem Young, Ben Charlesworth,

Vice-captain Options: George Balderson, Matthew Forde

Squads

West Indies U19 Squad: Kimani Melius(c), Leonardo Julien(w), Kelvon Anderson, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ashmead Nedd, Daniel Beckford, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Ramon Simmonds

England U19 Squad: Tom Clark, Joey Evison, Jack Haynes, George Balderson(c), Sam Young, Jordan Cox(w), Hamidullah Qadri, Ben Charlesworth, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke

