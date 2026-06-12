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End of an Era: Kane Williamson announces retirement from International Cricket after 16 year New Zealand career

Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 16-year career. The former New Zealand captain leaves as the country's highest run-scorer and says he is stepping away with pride, believing now is the right time for the next chapter.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 12, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Published On Jun 12, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 12, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

kane williamson

kane williamson

New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 16-year career during which he established himself as the country’s highest run-scorer across formats and one of the finest batters of his generation.

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The 35-year-old departs as New Zealand’s leading international run-getter with 19,346 runs from 378 matches, including 48 centuries and six double hundreds. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to represent the Black Caps, Williamson also played a pivotal role as captain during one of the most successful eras in New Zealand cricket.

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Williamson ends illustrious 16-year international career

Williamson led the national side across formats between 2016 and 2024, guiding them to two ICC Cricket World Cup finals, three semifinal appearances and the historic ICC World Test Championship title in 2021.

Having already stepped away from T20 Internationals last year, Williamson said the time had come to end his international journey completely.

I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.

Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team,” Williamson said in a statement released by New Zealand cricket.

Representing New Zealand was greatest honour: Williamson

Reflecting on his association with the national side, he added that representing New Zealand had been the greatest honour of his career.

It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart,” he said.

Rob Walter pays tribute to Williamson’s legacy

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter paid tribute to Williamson’s contribution, describing him as a player whose impact extended far beyond statistics.

Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person. His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket, that will be his legacy.

His impact on the culture and standards of this team will remain embedded in its DNA. Kane has always put the team first, and while we’re disappointed to see him go, we’re happy he is content with his decision,” Walter said.

Williamson’s career was decorated with numerous individual honours, including the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2015 and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year accolade in 2019. He also won New Zealand Cricket’s prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal a record four times.

Williamson scored 9515 runs in 110 Test matches. 7256 runs in 174 ODIs and 2575 runs in 93 T20Is.

His retirement means he will take no further part in New Zealand’s ongoing Test series in England, in which the Blackcaps are reeling behind 1-0, with the team management expected to name a replacement in the coming days.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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