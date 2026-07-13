End of an era: Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings parts ways after 17 years 

A big update occurs after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the long-time relationship between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their head coach, Stephen Fleming, has come to an end.

Under his guidance, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) achieved some huge milestones and also reached new heights in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During Stephen Fleming’s tenure, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only this, he also helped the franchise to showcase their brilliance in the Champions League Twenty20 tournament, as CSK also won the title twice in the tournament.

However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed this update on their social media handles. “The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways. Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you’ve built will continue to inspire us. With immense respect and gratitude, Thank you, Stephen.“

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