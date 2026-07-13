End of an era: Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings parts ways after 18 years 

A big update occurs after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the long-time relationship between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their head coach, Stephen Fleming, has come to an end.

CSK confirm Stephen Fleming’s departure after a trophy-laden 17-year partnership

Under his guidance, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) achieved some huge milestones and also reached new heights in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During Stephen Fleming’s tenure, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Not only this, he also helped the franchise to showcase their brilliance in the Champions League Twenty20 tournament, as CSK also won the title twice in the tournament.

However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) confirmed this update on their social media handles. “The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways. Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you’ve built will continue to inspire us. With immense respect and gratitude, Thank you, Stephen.“

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OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways.

Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us.



With immense respect andâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/qjvb4oZUuU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 13, 2026

Emotional farewell as CSK owner thanks Stephen Fleming for nearly two decades of service

After this step, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner reflects on Stephen Fleming’s tenure end. “Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence.”

“On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the teamâ€™s legacy,” they added.

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